One man dies in Vernon Parish crash

A Hornbeck man died in a crash early Tuesday, state police say.

Evan Gentry, 23, died in the accident on La. 392 at about 7:30 a.m.

The investigation indicates Gentry's pick-up truck was traveling westbound on the highway, ran off the road, hit a utility pole and several trees, then oveturned. Gentry was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash, troopers say. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths.

