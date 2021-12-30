One lane open on I-10 East following vehicle fire

State Police say I-10 East near Grosse Tete is back open to one lane following a vehicle fire Thursday morning.

Troopers say that first responders are working to clear the scene of a vehicle fire at mile post 137 eastbound of I-10 near Grosse Tete. One lane has been opened for traffic but, the back-up is several miles in length.

State Police are asking that drivers avoid the area if possible.

Delays should be expected as crews work to clear the roadway completely.

Visit 511la.org for alternate routes and roadway conditions.

