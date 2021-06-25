One injured after oil tanks catch fire in Lafourche Parish

Firefighter are on scene of a tank battery fire in Pipeline Canal in the marsh area on the west side of Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 says that a unified command has been set up at the Golden Meadow Public Launch. One injury was confirmed. That person was transported to Terrebonne General.

Officials says that currently the following agencies are working together to secure the area and begin assessing damage: Lafourche Parish Government, State Police HazMat, USCG, Golden Meadow Police, LPSO, Port Fourchon Harbor Police, DEQ, Lockport Fire and Raceland Fire.

There is no threat to the residential community at this time. Currently there are no plans for evacuation of residents.

An evacuation area of 3/4 miles in all directions has been implemented for the immediate area of the fire. This evacuation area is ONLY over water/marsh area, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel