One dead, two injured in industrial accident

One man was killed, and two others were injured in an industrial accident at a plant in Assumption Parish on Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed to WAFB.

According to the Assumption Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Paul LeBlanc, the accident happened at around 3:40 p.m. at the GIE plant located at the end of Grand Bayou Road in the Belle Rose area, WAFB is reporting

Officials told the station that two contractors and one plant worker were performing a pressure test on a brine well that was not in service when a fitting failed, causing a hose to break loose and strike the workers. Assumption Parish Coroner identified the man who died as Keith Foreman, 60.

Authorities said he is from the Lafayette area.

