One arrested following fatal wrong-way crash in Terrebonne Parish

A Houma woman was arrested Sunday following a fatal wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 90 in Terrebonne Parish.

Troopers say they responded shortly before 3:00 a.m. on April 3 to the two-vehicle crash near LA Hwy 316.

The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Joseph Sias of New Orleans.

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Katelynn Scott of Houma was traveling west on the eastbound off-ramp of U.S. Hwy 90 when she entered the eastbound lanes driving the wrong way and struck Sias's vehicle head-on.

According to Troopers, Sias and his front seat passenger were not restrained at the time of the crash.

Sias suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was transported to an out-of-area hospital with serious injuries.

LSP says Scott allegedly displayed signs of impairment following the crash and was arrested.

She provided a breath sample that allegedly showed a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. Troopers say a toxicology sample was collected from Sias and is awaiting analysis.

Scott was properly restrained at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Vehicular Homicide, 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injury, DWI 1st Offense, and Driving on Divided Highways.

The crash remains under investigation.

