OMV computer issues under investigation

Several KATC viewers have reached out to us recently, reporting problems getting their paperwork done both online and in person at the state Office of Motor Vehicles.

Viewers report that the online service system, ExpressLane.org, and also computer issues that prevented them doing what they needed to do at the OMV offices and the offices of OMV contractors.

We reached out to the state, and they told us there are frequent intermittent system outages that they're investigating. The agency is trying to resolve the issues, they told us.

Here's the full response:

"The Office of Technology Services (OTS) is actively investigating the frequent intermittent system outages to resolve and stabilize the system. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our residents. Please be aware that OMV field office staff have no control over this issue. We understand that residents work hard to provide for their families and take valuable time off during the week to visit our field offices for their driver’s license and vehicle registration needs. OMV has been working with Governor Landry, his staff, state legislators, OTS, and industry leaders to acquire and deliver a new modern driver and vehicle system. Our current outdated software fails to perform at the level our residents deserve. We have narrowed in on a solution that will adequately handle the needs of our agency and allow us to efficiently serve the people of Louisiana. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition and will provide updates as they become available."

