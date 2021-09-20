Oklahoma airman here for hurricane donates her milk to Louisiana baby

When the National Guard comes to help out after a disaster, they carry out myriad duties to provide support and assistance.

But one Oklahoma National Guard Airman went above and beyond that, and donated her breast milk to a Louisiana baby in need.

Oklahoma Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Macey Winegarner, an air transportation non-commissioned officer with the 137th Special Operations Wing, was one of nearly 500 Air and National Guardsmen who provided emergency relief to the citizens of Louisiana post Hurricane Ida.

This was her first temporary assignment during a state of emergency and although since giving birth just six months ago she wasn't going to let her need to pump her milk stop her from assisting those in need.

Winegarner knew there had to be a way to not let the milk go to waste and for someone to be able to use it especially after a natural disaster.

After posting to social media about it, Winegarner heard from a grandmother who said her granddaughter was in need of the milk. Staff Sgt. Winegarner's leadership within the 137th Special Operations Wing was able to assist in chilling the milk and donated nearly 120 ounces.

Winegarner hopes this encourages others to step out of their comfort zone and "empower mothers to step-up and fulfill the need in any and all circumstances."

The activated Citizen-Airmen and Soldiers have since returned to their home stations but one family will never forget her efforts.

Here's a picture of Winegarner holding her six-month-old near home in Mustang, Oklahoma, after returning home from Louisiana.

Oklahoma National Guard Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice-Roberts