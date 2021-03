At least one person has died in a fire and explosion near Longville, a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal's Office says.

Beauregard Fire District 1 was called to the site of an inactive oil well at about 5 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

The site is located near Cordial Lane and S. Cooley Road, she said.

Multiple agencies are working the case, and the investigation is still in its early stages, she said.

Beauregard Sheriff's officials told KPLC the fire is out and there's no danger now.