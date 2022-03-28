Officers searching for Baton Rouge woman with dementia

The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a 59-year-old woman with dementia.

Police say Debra Miletello was last seen early on Monday, March 28, in the area of the Baton Rouge General and Bluebonnet.

The department says they believe Miletello suffers from dementia.

The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, according to police.

Miletello is described as being 5’6” and 160lbs with black hair and a scar across her forehead.

Anyone who has seen Miletello or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

