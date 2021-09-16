Ochsner: 'Headed in the right direction' with decline in COVID patients

Ochsner Health is seeing a "continued decline" in COVID-19 patients, officials said in a media briefing Thursday morning.

The system currently has 386 COVID patients, less than half of the patients being cared for one month ago, 1,009. Though the numbers have declined dramatically, Ochsner says it realizes thousands of people are displaced, and testing/vaccines have been disrupted.

Breakdown of regional numbers:

Baton Rouge: 30

Bayou: 22

GNO: 146

Lafayette: 54

North LA: 43

Northshore / Hancock, MS: 91

There have also been 9 pediatric COVID-19 admissions in September, compared to a total of 45 children admitted for COVID-19 last month.

110 employees are currently quarantined due to COVID-19; one month ago, 500 were quarantined. Officials say 81% of employees have been fully vaccinated. Ochsner announced in August a mandatory requirement that all its physicians, providers, and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 29. CEO Warner Thomas said 150-200 employees have requested exemption that are being reviewed.

Hospitals are continuing to recover after several facilities were damaged during Hurricane Ida. All facilities are back on regular power, with the exception of Chabert Medical Center in Houma and River Place Behavioral Health center in LaPlace. Ocshner St. Mary in Morgan City is fully operational and open to patients.

The latest updates from Ochsner can be found here.

