Oakdale man drowns in Destin after getting caught in rip current

A 58-year-old man from Oakdale drowned Saturday evening in Destin, Florida after becoming caught in a rip current.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the drowning happened around 6:15 pm at Henderson Beach State Park.
Deputies say that a group of swimmers became caught in a rip current on September 4 and one man was unable to make it back to shore.
The 58-year-old was pulled from the water and transported by EMS to a Destin Emergency Room.
Deputies say he was pronounced dead.
The identity of the swimmer has not been released.
