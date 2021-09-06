Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Oakdale man drowns in Destin after getting caught in rip current

items.[0].image.alt
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Okaloosa County drowning.jpg
Posted at 8:18 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 09:18:45-04

A 58-year-old man from Oakdale drowned Saturday evening in Destin, Florida after becoming caught in a rip current.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the drowning happened around 6:15 pm at Henderson Beach State Park.

Deputies say that a group of swimmers became caught in a rip current on September 4 and one man was unable to make it back to shore.

The 58-year-old was pulled from the water and transported by EMS to a Destin Emergency Room.

Deputies say he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the swimmer has not been released.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.