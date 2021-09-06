Oakdale man drowns in Destin after getting caught in rip current

A 58-year-old man from Oakdale drowned Saturday evening in Destin, Florida after becoming caught in a rip current.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the drowning happened around 6:15 pm at Henderson Beach State Park.

Deputies say that a group of swimmers became caught in a rip current on September 4 and one man was unable to make it back to shore.

The 58-year-old was pulled from the water and transported by EMS to a Destin Emergency Room.

Deputies say he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the swimmer has not been released.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel