Nutrition Krewe raises more than $10,000 for search and rescue efforts of missing Seacor Power crew

LAFAYETTE, La. — Nutrition Krewe in Lafayette sent $10,200 to the United Cajun Navy to assist with their search and rescue efforts for the missing men from the Seacor Power liftboat.

According to one of the owners of Nutrition Krewe, the funds were raised through proceeds from Nutrition Krewe’s store sales, additional customer donations and a personal contribution by the owners.

Last week, Nutrition Krewe in Lafayette announced that it has partnered with the United Cajun Navy and would be donating 100% of its profits and gratuities to help fund their search and rescue efforts for the missing crew from the Seacor Power lift boat.

“We are heartbroken for the families of the missing men and are truly humbled that our community has embraced helping the United Cajun Navy locate our boys and bring them home," said Michael Hebert, co-owner of Nutrition Krewe, in a message to KATC. "We sincerely appreciate everyone from Acadiana and also those from outside the area who showed up to contribute to our fundraiser last week."

Donations can still be made directly to the United Cajun Navy by visiting their Facebook page.

