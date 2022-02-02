Nurse practitioner accused of trading drugs for sex

An Alexandria psychiatrict nurse practitioner has been arrested and accused of dealing drugs and human trafficking.

Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was arrested after a three-month investigation and booked with Distribution of CDS III, Possession of CDS II Fentanyl, Possession of CDS II Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Conspire to Distribute CDS III, Criminal Conspiracy and Human Trafficking.

In November 2021, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received complaints in reference to a local medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics for sexual favors. Agents began their investigation and Declouet was identified as a suspect.

During their investigation of Declouet, agents discovered he would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes. From information gathered during their investigation, Agents developed probable cause for an arrest warrant for Declouet, agents also developed probable cause to secure a search warrant on Declouet's residence. Declouet was taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of suboxone films at the time of his arrest. In Declouet's residence, Agents also located suboxone films, fentanyl , methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Declouet was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and remains in jail at this time as bond has not been set for several charges.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need."

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office is asking any other alleged victims of Mark Anthony Declouet Jr. to contact our office at 318-473- 6700 or the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit at 318-445-0357.