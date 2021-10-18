November ballot: Four proposed amendments to Louisiana's Constitution

Louisiana voters will decide on four proposed amendments to our Constitution on November 13.

Here are the four amendments, as presented on the ballot:

Amendment 1 “Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission?”

Amendment 2 “Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid?”

Amendment 3 “Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection?”

Amendment 4 “Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent?”

As always, the Public Affairs Research Council, a non-partisan research group, has prepared an analysis of each amendment.

You can read the full document here. It lays out what each amendment proposes, and gives the pro and con arguments that are being made.

According to PAR, "the first two amendments are weighty tax reform proposals."

"Amendment No. 1 takes major steps toward consolidating and streamlining our unusually fragmented state and local sales tax system. Amendment No. 2 proposes a major overhaul of our state income tax rates and deductions. Amendment No. 3 addresses only a handful of local levee districts but could be especially important given recent events. Amendment No. 4 aims to free up dedicated funds during a fiscal shortfall," the document states.

"In full disclosure, readers should be aware that PAR for years has produced research showing the need for the kinds of changes that would be brought by Amendments 1 and 2. PAR was asked to present its findings in legislative committees and testified that the proposed changes align with PAR’s recommendations. However, PAR has striven to provide a thorough review of the issues and to aim for balanced approach with this Guide," the document states.

