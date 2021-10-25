Nov. 2 deadline for Ida disaster unemployment applications

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The state labor department says Louisiana residents who lost wages because of Hurricane Ida have until Nov. 2 to apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the jobless aid is available to eligible people who live in more than two dozen parishes.

Those parishes include Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

People can apply online at www.laworks.net or by calling 1-866-783-5567 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

