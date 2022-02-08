NOPD looking for child allegedly kidnapped by relative

New Orleans Police are looking for a two-year-old and the relative accused of kidnapping him.

Kieca Lacey, 40, is accused of kidnapping a child she is related to, during a domestic incident Tuesday, police say.

The child, King-Josiah Holmes, 2, was allegedly kidnapped by Lacey who fled the area of 2400 Feliciana Street after the incident, police say. Attempts to contact her have not been successful, police say.

The incident happened just after midnight, on Tuesday morning, police say. They now have a warrant for Lacey, on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Laney and/or the kidnapped child is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.