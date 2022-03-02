NOPD asking for help locating missing juvenile

Members of the New Orleans Police Department are requesting help from the public in locating 14-year-old Amari Thompson who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Amari Thompson was last seen by a group of friends near 1 Canal Street during the Lundi Gras event.

Amari is described as being 109 pounds, 5'4" in height with brown eyes and black hair

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hoodie with blue horizontal stripes, black jeans, headphones, and black glasses.

Amari was last seen walking away from the group with an unknown older man who was wearing a black Kangol hat and had a salt and pepper moustache.

NOPD says that Amari has been diagnosed with autism.

An Amber alert has been sent.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Amari Thompson is asked to contact 8th District Detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

