NOAA map gives aerial view of Hurricane Ida damage

Imagery provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a small portion of the damage done by Hurricane Ida.

A map on the NOAA website compiled high resolution images taken of the areas affected by storm.

NOAA

While the map is not a complete view of southeast Louisiana, the NOAA says the aerial imagery obtained will primarily be used to support NOAA interests including safety of navigation, HAZMAT and marine debris impacts, as well as impacts to coastal zone management interests.

NOAA Aerial image of Houma captured by the NOAA Hurricane Ida Imagery map

The maps may also be useful to the general public in surveying the damage done to homes and businesses that have been captured by the overhead images.

NOAA Aerial image of Thibodaux captured by the NOAA Hurricane Ida Imagery map

Some of the communities imaged include portions of Houma, Thibodaux, Dulac, Raceland, Cut Off, Golden Meadown and Grand Isle. Communities Along highway 90 towards the New Orleans and down Highway 23 were also documented along with swaths of the Louisiana coastline.

NOAA Aerial image of Golden Meadow captured by the NOAA Hurricane Ida Imagery map

The aerial photography missions were conducted by the NOAA Remote Sensing Division and images were acquired by using a Digial Sensor System at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 feet.

To access the NOAA aerial map, click here.

NOAA Image of Grand Isle from NOAA Hurricane Ida Imagery map

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel