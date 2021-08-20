No injuries reported following emergency aircraft landing in Rapides Parish

No injuries were reported following an emergency aircraft landing in Rapides Parish on Friday.

At 4:02 pm, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office dispatch received a report of a private, single-engine aircraft declaring an emergency and landing in a field off of LA 121, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area and located the aircraft in the 5600 block of LA 121. No injuries were reported.

The plane was intact and will remain in the field until FAA investigators respond to conduct their investigation as to the cause of the emergency landing.

