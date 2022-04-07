Nicholls State University to offer Louisiana’s first pet-friendly residence hall

Nicholls State University in Thibodaux is welcoming pets to campus with the state’s first pet-friendly residence hall.

According to the university, the Pet-Friendly Living Learning Community joins a growing community of LLCs on the Nicholls campus.

LLCs are residential communities housing students with shared academic, cultural or organizational interests. In this case, pets.

Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Michele Caruso said research shows that many pet owners believe that their pets have helped them get through difficult times in their lives, and were less likely to feel lonely or depressed.

Dr. Caruso said the university expedited the pet-friendly housing idea following Hurricane Ida when displaced students and families needed to bring their pets with them. In the days after the storm, the university housed 14 dogs and nine cats with their displaced owners.

The LLC will be located in North Babington Hall and the university will create a dog park to allow space for exercise and socialization.

Only cats and dogs will be allowed at first, but other pets may be added in the future. Returning sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible at this time, and rooms will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Eligible students will have the option to request a pet-friendly room in North Babington Hall during the room selection process that is happening now. Each pet owner will need to provide vet and vaccination records, they say.

For more information contact Nicholls Residential Living at 448-4479 or visit nicholls.edu/housing.

