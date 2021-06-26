New program will provide grants to students heading to high-demand jobs

Louisiana residents will soon have the opportunity to receive grants to pay for education if they are going into certain high-demand career fields.

The program, called the M.J. Foster Promise Program, was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards this week. Starting with the 2022-23 academic year, the program will provide an award to students enrolled in qualified programs at a two-year college or technical institute to pursue an associate degree or a shorter certification required for high-demand jobs in one of Louisiana's industry sectors.

Awards are capped at $3,200 a year and $6,400 per recipient.

An advisory council will identify no more than five industry sectors that are dominated by high-demand, high-wage jobs and aligned to the workforce priorities of the state and its regions.

Eligible students must be at least 21 years old, a resident of Louisiana, and must not already have an undergraduate degree at the associate level or above.

Funding for the awards may come from any source, including private business, industries, foundations, and any available federal or government funding.

Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Monty Sullivan told The Shreveport Times that the program will "make an impact on generations to come."

SB148, now Act 457, was authored by Senate President Page Cortez and signed by Gov. Edwards on Thursday.

