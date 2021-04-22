New Orleans Police searching for missing woman in Ponchatoula

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating an adult female reported as missing.

According to NOPD, Lakisha Adams Jackson, 37, of Ponchatoula, was last seen on Tuesday, April 20, at about 6:18 p.m. leaving Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

Jackson was reportedly alone and driving a silver 2007 Mercedes E Class sedan bearing Louisiana license plate 815EAD.

NOPD says the reporting person said he last spoke with Jackson via cell phone at about 10 p.m. that evening, but that Jackson never returned to her residence in Ponchatoula and has not been reachable by phone.

Jackson is described as a black female standing 5’5” and weighing about 240 pounds. She was last observed wearing a black t-shirt and black tights.

Anyone with additional information on Lakisha Adams Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

