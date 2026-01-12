New Orleans has a new mayor

Helena Nancy Moreno was sworn in as New Orleans’ 63rd mayor on Monday, taking the reins at City Hall after a campaign where she promised to turn the tide on the city’s endemic dysfunction, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

Moreno, a former journalist who was born in Veracruz, Mexico, served two terms on the New Orleans City Council. She was sworn in by former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moreno replaces LaToya Cantrell, whose second term in the seat was marked by controversies and her indictment on federal obstruction, wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Her trial on those charges is set for October.

Moreno spent her first day signing executive orders that start the restructuring of city government to her own vision, and revoking some of Cantrell's orders, the newspaper reports.

