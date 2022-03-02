Watch
New Orleans ending indoor mask mandate Thursday

Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 15:42:35-05

New Orleans will end its indoor mask mandate on Thursday.

According to Nola.com, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city's health director, made the announcement at a Wednesday press conference. The change comes as the City of New Orleans is experiencing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, officials say. New Orleans is categorized as having a LOW COVID-19 Community Level based on new CDC criteria.

Nola.com reports that if key metrics like hospitalization numbers remain low, the city will also lift its vaccination-or-test requirement for businesses like bars and restaurants on March 21.

According to the updated guidance from the city, individuals are not required to wear a mask or face covering with the exception of the following:

  • Passengers and operators of public conveyances, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, buses, taxis, ride-shares, and the corresponding transportation hubs, as specified in Federal guidelines;
  • Any person working in a healthcare or long-term care setting, as specified in Federal guidelines
    • Additionally, it is recommended that masks or face coverings be worn by any person: in a correctional facility, in a school, in a homeless shelter, or who is immunocompromised, is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days

See the full guidance here
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

