New Orleans ending indoor mask mandate Thursday

New Orleans will end its indoor mask mandate on Thursday.

According to Nola.com, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city's health director, made the announcement at a Wednesday press conference. The change comes as the City of New Orleans is experiencing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, officials say. New Orleans is categorized as having a LOW COVID-19 Community Level based on new CDC criteria.

Nola.com reports that if key metrics like hospitalization numbers remain low, the city will also lift its vaccination-or-test requirement for businesses like bars and restaurants on March 21.

According to the updated guidance from the city, individuals are not required to wear a mask or face covering with the exception of the following:

Passengers and operators of public conveyances, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, buses, taxis, ride-shares, and the corresponding transportation hubs, as specified in Federal guidelines;

Any person working in a healthcare or long-term care setting, as specified in Federal guidelines

Additionally, it is recommended that masks or face coverings be worn by any person: in a correctional facility, in a school, in a homeless shelter, or who is immunocompromised, is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days



See the full guidance here

