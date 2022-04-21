New Orleans council approves name change for Lee Circle

Lee Circle in New Orleans has been renamed.

According to Nola.com, the New Orleans City Council voted unanimously to rename the circle located on St. Charles Avenue as Harmony Circle.

The ordinance officially changes the name of the park at the center of the circle - where the pedestal which formerly held Lee's statue still stands. But it does not change the name of the street itself, which was never formally changed from its original appellation of "Tivoli Circle," they report.

The council voted 5-0 in favor of the change.

