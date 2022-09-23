New Orleans Coast Guard locates 2 overdue boaters near Slidell

UPDATE: Two people are dead after Coast Guard members found a capsized boat in Lake Pontchatrain after receiving a call alerting that the boaters had not returned to the dock. Wildlife and fisheries are handling the investigation.

The Coast Guard located two boaters who were reported overdue on Thursday near Slidell, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by New Orleans Police Department that multiple mariners aboard a skiff boat were reported overdue by a concerned family member. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew and a Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to begin search and rescue operations.

The Station New Orleans boatcrew located the overturned 21-foot vessel at approximately 8 a.m. with one responsive and one unresponsive boater, near the hull of the capsized vessel. The Station New Orleans boatcrew embarked both mariners onto their vessel, then transferred them to The Point Marina in Slidell, to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

The unresponsive individual was later pronounced dead by a coroner present on the scene. The second boater was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital and was last reported in stable condition.









"It is always our hope that we bring everyone home safely," said Lt. Seth Gross, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased."





