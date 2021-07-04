New Orleans child dies in crash; impairment suspected

A 10-year-old boy from New Orleans died last night when the car his dad was driving ran off the road and rolled several times, state police say.

R'madh Mitchell was one of three children in the car; he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers arrested his father, Randolph Martin Jr., on drug and weapons charges, and say they suspect that impairment was a factor in the crash.

Martin, 32, was driving the vehicle on La. 18 in Waggaman when the accident happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday, troopers say. They say the investigation indicates Martin was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a left hand curve. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and entered a drainage ditch before becoming airborne and rolling over multiple times.

Mitchell and Martin were unrestrained and ejected during the events of the crash. Mitchell sustained life threating injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Martin sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mitchell was one of three juveniles in the vehicle. The other two juveniles were improperly restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment on the part of Martin is a suspected factor in the crash and toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis as a part of the on-going investigation.

Martin was placed under arrest for an active warrant as well as Reckless Operation, Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, 3 counts of Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a Juvenile, Possession of Open Container, No Seatbelt and 2 counts of Child Restraint Violation.

Martin will be booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center upon his release from the hospital. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind everyone that children depend on adults to ensure they are properly restrained in an age and weight appropriate car seat or booster seat. Nationally Certified Child Seat Technicians are available across Louisiana to assist you with properly installing your car seat. For more information on where to go for assistance, please visit lahighwaysafety.org/Pages/OurPrograms/ChildPassengerSafety.aspx.

Impaired driving continues to cause serious injuries and death every day in our state, Troopers say. Please have a plan in place that will ensure your safe return home. Motorists should designate a safe and sober driver before heading to any location where alcohol will be consumed.

