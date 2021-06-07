New law creates crime of possession of animal fighting paraphernalia

Governor Edwards has signed a bill that creates a new crime in Louisiana.

The bill, which you can read for yourself here, makes it a crime to manufacture, possess or distribute "animal fighting paraphernalia" with the intent to engage in, promote or facilitate animal fighting. A conviction under the law would carry fines of up to $500 and/or six months in jail.

The paraphernalia would be defined as "equipment, products, implements, and materials of any kind that are used, intended for use, or designed for use in the training, preparation, conditioning, or furtherance of animal fighting, including breaking sticks, cat mills, treadmills, fighting pits, spring poles, unprescribed veterinary medicine, veterinary treatment supplies, spurs, gaffs, knives, leather training spur covers, slashers, heels, or any other sharp implement designed to be attached in place of the natural spur of a cock or game fowl."

Anything that is more than five years old and has "historical value" would be exempt.

The animal fighting contemplated by the prohibition would include dog fighting, cock fighting and any other animal fighting that is illegal under Louisiana law.