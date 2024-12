LOUISIANA — The new documentary about 'Blue Dog' painter George Rodrigue premiers Sunday, Dec. 8.

The documentary, 'Blue: The Life and Art of George Rodrigue,' tells the story of the upbringing, influences and legacy of Rodrigue, including that of the Cajun culture he was raised in.

The film will debut on WLAE-TV (Channel 32) at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and on Louisiana Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m.