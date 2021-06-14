New exhibit at Capitol Park Museum to highlight 200 year old Gulf Coast shipwreck

A new exhibit highlighting the over 200-year-old history of "The Mardi Gras Shipwreck" will open this week at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge.

Accroding to the Louisiana Division of Archaeology and the Capitol Park Museum, in 2007, a team of archaeologists and researchers mapped, recovered, and analyzed more than 1,000 artifacts from an underwater archaeological site in the Gulf of Mexico.

While the artifacts and research indicate the ship sank in the early 1800s, the museum says that the name of the ship and its crewmembers remain unknown. It’s referred to as the Mardi Gras Shipwreck for the pipeline where it was found in 2002 by Okeanos Gas Gathering Company while surveying the floor of the gulf about 35 miles off the coast in 4,000 feet of water.

The Mardi Gras Shipwreck exhibit will features recovered artifacts that have remained underwater for over 200 years and represents over a decade of collaborative research and conservation.

The exhibit opens at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge on Thursday, June 17, with extended hours that evening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibit will remain up into spring 2022.

The Capitol Park Museum’s regular hours are Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission prices are $7.00 for adults and $6.00 for students, senior citizens, and active military. Children six and under are free.

For more information about the Capitol Park Museum, visit the Capitol Park Museum webpage .

To explore more educational and interactive exhibits offered by the Louisiana Division of Archaeology, visit the Division’s Discover Archaeology webpage .

