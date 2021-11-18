New commercial fishing licenses and renewal will be available in the coming weeks

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries new commercial license fee criteria went into effect on Monday, Nov. 15.

LDWF's stated Wednesday, while most commercial licenses can be renewed online, some licenses are not eligible for renewal.

Those not eligible for renewal must be purchased in person or by mail.

In an effort to assist commercial fishermen and business owners to obtain their commercial licenses, LDWF say they will offer the sale of new commercial fishing licenses and renewals at various locations throughout the state in the coming weeks.

For details on locations and dates, visit: ow.ly/5CmB50GQoR1.

If the public has commercial licenses inquiries, contact (225) 765-2898.

