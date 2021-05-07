New Animal Planet series to follow Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents

A new series on Animal Plant will follow Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents as they patrol the state.

"Louisiana Law" will premiere Sunday, May 9 at 8:00 pm on the Animal Planet.

The series will take audiences from the Gulf of Mexico to the state's border with Arkansas as agents work situations that affect wildlife and citizens alike.

“This show is a window into the day-to-day experiences of our dedicated and professional wildlife agents,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “I am happy and proud that the public will get to see the decisions these men and women have to make daily to maintain our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

In the premiere episode of LOUISIANA LAW, LDWF says that audiences will meet the wildlife agents who patrol this state. Sgt. Scott Dupre and Senior Agent William Carpenter track down and investigate a crab fisherman allegedly stealing hundreds of traps belonging to other fishermen in the southern waters of St. Mary Parish. The pair also rescue an injured eagle on the side of the road. In Cameron Parish Cpl. Michael Hebert seizes an illegally caught flounder and donates the fish to a family in need. In Bossier Parish, Sr. Agent Emily Sexton and Cpl. Justin Greer face a tough dilemma when a young hunter’s first deer is brought illegally across state lines by his father. And Cpl. Blaine Wagner and Sr. Agent Austin Landry are on oyster patrol off the southern coast of St. Bernard Parish, where they encounter a Captain that has a full boat of oysters with no proper licenses; the situation escalates when they suspect the captain of driving under the influence.

“We are super excited to show the world what we do as wildlife agents day in and day out for the state of Louisiana,” said Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Law Enforcement Division. “We are proud of the show and the jobs our agents do to help conserve the wildlife resources for this Sportsman’s Paradise for generations to come. The show will also highlight the many other facets of what it takes be a wildlife agent for the state.”

Animal Planet viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #LouisianaLaw, and by following Animal Planet on its social media platforms.

