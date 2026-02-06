“Navigating Hope” seeks to help survivors reach safety and services

Faith House has launched a new community-wide initiative to remove one of the biggest barriers facing survivors of

domestic violence: transportation.

The Navigating Hope Transportation Campaign is raising funds to provide new vans, fuel assistance, ride-share services, insurance, and vehicle maintenance so survivors living in Faith House shelters across Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry, and Vermilion parishes can get to the appointments and services that help them rebuild their lives.

“For a survivor, getting out is only the first step,” said Kristen Boutte of Faith House. “After leaving an abusive home, survivors still need to get to court, to work, to medical and counseling appointments, and to school for their children. Without reliable transportation, those life-saving and life-changing services become unreachable.”

Faith House operates emergency shelters, outreach offices, and advocacy programs across Central and South Louisiana, serving families fleeing abuse and helping them rebuild toward independence.

Advocates at Faith House regularly transport survivors to critical appointments, including protective order hearings, job interviews, doctor visits, counseling sessions, and school enrollment. But aging vehicles, rising fuel costs, and limited resources make it difficult to keep up with the need.

“Transportation isn’t just about getting from point A to point B,” Boutte said. “It’s about safety, stability, and dignity. When a survivor has a reliable ride, they can keep a job, keep their children in school, and continue the healing process.”

Funds raised through the Navigating Hope Campaign will support:

• New shelter vans

• Gas cards and fuel

• Ride-share services

• Vehicle insurance and repairs

Community members, businesses, and organizations are invited to participate by donating, sponsoring a van, or hosting a matching-gift challenge.

“Every ride is a step toward freedom,” Boutte said. “When our community comes together, we can make sure no survivor is left behind simply because they don’t have a way to get where they need to go.”

For more information or to give, visit www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com or contact Faith House.

Faith House provides emergency shelter, advocacy, and support services to survivors of domestic violence and their children across seven parishes in Louisiana: Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry, and Vermilion. The organization is committed to helping families find safety, healing, and independence.