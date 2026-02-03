Natural gas line explodes near Holly Beach

HOLLY BEACH, La. (KPLC) - One person was hurt when a natural gas pipeline exploded near Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou this morning, according to the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.

One operator at the Delfin LNG pipeline has minor injuries, OEP officials said.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen at the beach south of a compressor station. The fire is under control, but flames may still be visible as it continues to burn out.

Officials said there are no off-site impacts from the explosion.

The pipeline is 28 miles long and connects to a rig offshore. Natural gas was cut off at the rig, and officials are letting the fire burn out.

Johnson Bayou High School, which is about 6 miles away from the fire, was under a precautionary shelter-in-place earlier this afternoon. It has since been lifted.

State police will investigate the cause of the explosion.

Here's the link to KPLC's full story, with photos and video: https://www.kplctv.com/2026/02/03/natural-gas-pipeline-explosion-near-holly-beach/