National magazine posts story about Miguez police report

A 19-year-old police report is the subject of a national magazine's story about Blake Miguez.

Miguez, who currently is running for a congressional seat, recently was endorsed by President Donald Trump. You can read the story here.

Here are the first couple of paragraphs:

Three days after President Trump announced his “Complete and Total Endorsement” of the Louisiana congressional candidate Blake Miguez, the Republican contender posted a video from outside the West Wing boasting of his close relationship with Trump and his team. “I just got done having some great meetings with the White House,” he told his supporters on February 7.

What he did not say—either publicly or to Trump’s advisers at the time—was that there was a political bombshell about to drop on his campaign for Louisiana’s deep-red Fifth Congressional District. Months earlier, when Miguez was running for the U.S. Senate, a 2007 police report had surfaced that showed that Miguez’s former girlfriend had accused him of rape and other abusive behavior, including locking her in bedrooms, taking away her keys, and holding her down. The Miguez campaign denies the claims.

The Times Picayune spoke with the woman's family members; they report that her mother and brother don't believe her. The newspaper talked to the mother last month, and obtained police documents related to the woman's past complaints against other boyfriends. To read that story, click here.