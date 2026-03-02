National Guard to continue mission in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Department of War has authorized the extension of the Louisiana National Guard’s security mission in the New Orleans area for an additional six months in support of law enforcement partners.

Approximately 120 Louisiana National Guard Soldiers will remain mobilized under Federal Title 32 orders to augment public safety efforts focused on crime reduction, responsiveness and maintaining a visible presence to deter criminal activity in New Orleans.

The extension follows the successful execution of security operations during New Year’s, Sugar Bowl and Carnival periods when Louisiana National Guard personnel supported the Louisiana State Police, the New Orleans Police Department and other state and federal agencies throughout the French Quarter and the surrounding District 8 area.

Law enforcement leaders have publicly acknowledged the Guard’s presence as an important force multiplier that contributed to crime deterrence and enhanced public safety during one of the busiest periods of the year for the city. Guardsmen will continue to bolster law enforcement efforts during upcoming festivals and events and ensure a daily presence to safeguard the city from crime.

“Our Soldiers are proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners in support of the people of Louisiana,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, Adjutant General of Louisiana. “From New Year’s through the Carnival season, this mission showed what can be accomplished when agencies work together with a shared focus on public safety. We remain committed to those partnerships as we continue supporting efforts to keep the City of New Orleans safe for residents and visitors.”

The Louisiana National Guard’s continued presence reflects ongoing coordination between state leaders and partner agencies to strengthen public safety and maintain a safe environment.