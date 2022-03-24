National Guard continues support in areas affected by Tuesday tornadoes

The Louisiana National Guard deployed forces following the severe weather event in the state which spawned several tornadoes causing damage in the New Orleans area.

LANG says they are on scene in those affected areas to provide support to local law enforcement and first responders, protect key infrastructure and ensure health and public safety.

The LANG currently has 260 Soldiers and Airmen deployed to assist with recovery operations including security augmentation, warehouse commodities preparation and distribution, engineer team assessments and route clearance, aerial & ground recon and liaison teams to assist local governments, they say.

Two miles of roadway have been cleared, along with removing 110 cubic yards of storm debris from municipal areas and parks. They have also delivered 1,300 tarps to St. Bernard Parish officials, with an additional 1,800 tarps staged at the LANG headquarters base, Jackson Barracks, located next to Arabi.

LANG says they will continue to assist the ongoing missions during the COVID-19 pandemic response, including medical support, logistics and planning support.

