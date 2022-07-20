Natchitoches Police Officer dies from heat-related ailment; funeral set

Funeral services have been set for a Natchitoches Police officer who died this week from a heat-related medical event.

"It is with saddened hearts that the Natchitoches Police Department announces the death of Officer Brian Olliff due to an unexpected medical event that occurred while working in the downtown district yesterday evening. Officer Brian Olliff was a veteran officer with twenty plus years of dedication and service to our community. Please continue to keep his family and all that had the privilege of knowing Officer Brian Olliff in your thoughts and prayers," an NPD Facebook post states.

Olliff died Saturday evening "from an unexpected heat related medical event while working in the downtown district," another post states.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church on Second Street in Natchitoches. Visitation will be Thursday at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home, 848 Keyser Avenue, from 5-8 p.m. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The department has announced the funeral procession route, so that the public can line the streets to honor the officer.

The procession will begin after the funeral service that is being held at First Baptist Church, 508 Second Street, at 10 a.m.

Below is the full procession route:

1. Leaving First Baptist Church and heading south on Second Street toward Amulet Street.

2. Turning west on to Amulet Street and heading toward Fifth Street.

3. Pausing briefly in front of the Natchitoches Police Department.

4. Turning north on to Fifth Street toward Texas Street.

5. Turning east on Texas Street toward Washington Street.

6. Turning north on Washington Street and traveling to Memory Lawn Cemetery, 2300 block of Washington Street.

"The Natchitoches Police Department would like to invite everyone to line the route of the procession to show their support and give their respects to the family of Officer Brian Olliff," the post states.