Mother, two children die in Mt. Airy house fire

A fire that left a woman and her two young children dead is under investigation.

The fire happened last week in the Mt. Airy community of St. John the Baptist Parish. Firefighters were called to a garage apartment on Marigold Street at about 3:45 a.m.

After the firefighters went into the home they found the bodies of a 38-year-old woman, her two-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter.

The little boy was near the exit door at the top of a stairwell, just a few feet from his mother. The little girl was found in a bedroom. They all lived in the home, officials say.

State Fire Marshal investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen area of the home, and say they haven't ruled out an electrical problem related to the wiring near the stove.

"When it comes to electrical safety, the SFM recommends avoiding the continued use of appliances or areas of a home with concerning electrical activity until a licensed electrician can review and repair any issues found," investigators say.

"Lastly, there were no working smoke alarms in the home. The SFM wants to stress to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency, no matter the type of home. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation."

State officials say the St. John Parish Fire Department, St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Marathon Refinery-Garyville all assisted in the investigation.