Mother of two-year-old booked with murder

The mother of a two-year-old found dead in Mississippi this weekend was booked with second-degree murder today.

"Over the past several days, when we first received a call, it was our highest priority to bring Neveah home. It saddens me to have to stand here and hold a press conference to discuss the fact that this beautiful, innocent angel is no longer with us," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said.

Lanaya Cardwell, Nevaeh's mother, was taken away by police in handcuffs less than an hour before the press conference started. She was booked with second-degree murder, Paul said. In response to questions, Paul would only say that a warrant was obtained for her following an investigation.

Nevaeh Allen was reported missing last week, and after two days of searching authorities said she was presumed dead and arrested her mother's live-in boyfriend.

Officers were sent to the child's home when she was reported missing, Paul said, giving a timeline. The boyfriend of her mother, Phillip Gardner, initially reported that when he woke up from a nap the child was missing. Her mother, Cardwell, was reportedly at work when this incident occurred, Paul said.

An extensive investigation was conducted, and that included multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and in Mississippi, Paul said. The child's body was found in the remote Logtown area of Mississippi on Sunday. Gardner was then booked with Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice.

After an autopsy in Baton Rouge, the coroner ruled her death a homicide.

