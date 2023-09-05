Five escapees from Cottonport women's prison captured, two still at large

COTTONPORT, La. — In the early morning hours of September 5, 2023, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report from DC-3 Corrections staff of a possible escape(s) from the facility in Cottonport.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Department of Corrections / Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and other local law enforcement agencies responded to assist in locating the escapees.

The following offenders escaped the DC-3 facility:

1) Ka’Dasha Gallow, a 27-year-old black female from Churchpoint, LA. CAPTURED.

2) Loretta Moore, a 29-year-old white female from Slidell, LA. CAPTURED.

3) Lauren Ebert, a 33-year-old white female from Alexandria, LA. CAPTURED.

4) Angela N. Sullivan, a 55-year-old white female from Marksville, LA. CAPTURED.

5) Gerri Wooten, a 24-year-old white female from Jonesville, LA. WANTED

6) Tonya Roy, a 38-year-old white female from Cottonport, LA. CAPTURED.

7) Autoria Denice Lachney, a 23-year-old black female from Marksville, LA. (aka “Tori”) WANTED.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office, the offenders defeated the locking mechanism to open the back (fire escape) door to a Dorm at DC-3. The offenders were then given a ride to various locations in the Bunkie area.

Three of the fugitives were captured in the Bunkie area by APSO Deputies and Detectives. The other two offenders captured were found as a result of the APSO investigation and the assistance of the RLCC Chase Team, authorities say.

The investigation and search are ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks that anyone with information about their whereabouts please contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center, or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.

See the photos of the offenders at large below: