More victims file suit in alleged sexual predator case

Three more women have sued the Louisiana Board of Regents and the systems for LSU and the University of Louisiana, saying they were sexually assaulted by the same man between 2015 and 2021 and that university officials failed to intervene, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Their lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, is the second in recent months to focus on how universities handled reports against Victor Daniel Silva, a 2020 UL graduate, the newspaper is reporting.

According to The Advocate, Silva racked up sexual assault allegations at LSU, UL and Louisiana Tech — schools he attended between 2014 and 2020. But none of those universities bothered to warn one another about his behavior as he transferred between them, the plaintiffs charge. When Silva would face a sexual misconduct allegation at one university, he was able to easily enroll at another and resume his problematic behavior, the lawsuit alleges.

