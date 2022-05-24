Louisiana Drug Take Back Day nets more than 4K pounds

The Drug Enforcement Administration has released the numbers for Drug Take Back day last month.

On April 30, 2022, communities across the country dropped off more than 720,000 pounds of unneeded medications at 5,144 collection sites, the DEA states.

DEA’s New Orleans Field Division, which covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, collected 40,214 pounds of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at 467 collection sites throughout the division.

In Louisiana, 4,152 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were accepted across 40 sites. 37 Law enforcement agencies participated in Louisiana.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an important part of DEA’s efforts to fight the overdose epidemic and save lives,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications throughout the year to help keep our communities safe and healthy.”

A look at the numbers from the DEA can be found below:

A list of permanent locations for disposal can be found here.

DEA’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for October 29, 2022.

