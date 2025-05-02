More than 1 million Louisiana residents have Real ID in advance of deadline

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announces "significant success" in preparing residents for the federal REAL ID enforcement date.

Through outreach, expanded services, and public engagement campaigns, the OMV has assisted more than 1.2 million Louisianans in obtaining a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, officials say. OMV is reminding residents that all field offices will continue to issue REAL ID licenses and identification cards after the May 7, 2025, enforcement date.

“This past month has been exceptional in delivering the services our citizens deserve. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team for their hard work and commitment,” Interim OMV Commissioner Bryan J. Adams said. “I also want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our residents for their patience and understanding as we navigate this process together and work toward a better future for all.”

In April 2025 alone, OMV field offices and Public Tag Agents (PTAs) across the state processed more than 97,000 REAL ID applications, reflecting a record-setting month and an 8% increase in month-to-month issuance from last year. Thanks to extended office hours and increased awareness, more residents than ever have been able to access REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards, officials say.

“I would also like to commend our business partners, the Public Tag Agents, for their unwavering support and exceptional service to the communities they serve,” added Commissioner Adams. “Their dedication has been especially evident during some of the most challenging times we've faced, including recent outages. Together, we are stronger—One Team united in purpose and service.”

REAL ID is a federal security standard established by Congress following the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations.

Beginning May 7, 2025, residents will need a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of identification (such as a passport, military ID, or permanent resident card) to board federally regulated commercial aircraft, access federal buildings, or enter nuclear power plants.

The card must have the REAL ID star or residents must present an alternative federally accepted document. The Department of Homeland Security recommends checking with the specific federal agency prior to visiting to ensure you bring the appropriate identification.