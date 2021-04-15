Moment of silence at 4pm for crew of capsized boat

At 4:00 PM today, the same time the distress calls went out, Lafourche Parish residents are asked to come together in a moment of silence for the crew of the Seacor Power.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized during severe weather on Tuesday after departing from Port Fourchon.

Twelve crew members remain missing.

Click here to read the latest on the search and rescue for the crew of the capsized boat.

Please share; we believe in the power of prayer. #LafourcheStrong pic.twitter.com/PuLgGdyh8f — Lafourche Parish (@LafourcheGov) April 15, 2021

