Moment of silence at 4pm for crew of capsized boat

Photos provided by family members to KATC
Jay Guevara, of Lafayette, Quinon Pitre, 31, from the Lawtell area, Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville, Dylan Daspit of Iberia Parish.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 14:45:23-04

At 4:00 PM today, the same time the distress calls went out, Lafourche Parish residents are asked to come together in a moment of silence for the crew of the Seacor Power.

A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized during severe weather on Tuesday after departing from Port Fourchon.

Twelve crew members remain missing.

Click here to read the latest on the search and rescue for the crew of the capsized boat.

