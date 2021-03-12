Body of missing Southern student found in Lake Pontchartrain

The body of a missing Southern University nursing student was found in Lake Pontchartrain Thursday afternoon after he had been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to WBRZ, family members of 21-year-old Marquise Jones confirmed the identity of the body when it was pulled from the lake by deputies.

Jones had been reported missing in late February; authorities say he was last seen leaving a house party. Then on March 5, his car was discovered in front of an abandoned apartment in New Orleans East.

Authorities have not ruled out foul play, WBRZ reports. According to The New Orleans Advocate, a family member says his death is being investigated by New Orleans police as a homicide.

Jones' mother says her son wanted to be a nurse since he was in high school and was a good person.

"He honestly just liked helping people. I believe he would've gone far in nursing, but we'll never know that," she told The Advocate.

"If they would've given him a chance, he would've shined. But they didn't give him a chance."

