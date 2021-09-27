Missing Baton Rouge toddler's death was a homicide, coroner says

A Baton Rouge toddler found dead in Mississippi Sunday was the victim of a homicide, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Monday.

The coroner released preliminary results showing that 2-year-old Neveah Allen had been killed, our media partners at The Advocate report, though a full autopsy will take 60-90 days to complete. The cause of death is pending further studies.

Allen's body was found in a remote area of Mississippi Sunday. 30-year-old Phillip Gardner was arrested Saturday night for his involvement in Allen's disappearance. According to an arrest report, Gardner told police he put the 2-year-old down for a nap Friday afternoon, "admitted that he found the juvenile unresponsive and lifeless" and said he "disposed of the remains without notifying authorities."

A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said authorities have not yet implicated anyone in the child's death.

