Miss Louisiana Pageant to air on KATC-CW Saturday, June 19

The Miss Louisiana Pageant will return this month after being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year's pageant will air on Saturday, June 19, from 8:00 pm until 10:00 pm on KATC-CW.

Miss Louisiana 2020, Courtney Hammons, is currently on her farewell tour and is excited to crown Miss Louisiana 2021.

During her time as Miss Louisiana, Hammons has focused her social initiative on "Feed the Food Bank" where she has advocated for the one in six individuals in Louisiana who are food insecure.

Hammons said it was fate to take on the initiative as the world faced a challenging year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether they're trying to pay for medication that saves their lives, making the next bill payment or making the decision on how they're going to pay for food each month, as Miss Louisiana I wanted to be their voice this year," said Hammons.

Following her time as Miss Louisiana, Hammons will move into a career as a registered dietitian.

Hammons says her education, she has earned a bachelor's and master's degree, was made possible through scholarships awarded by the Miss Louisiana organization.

Thirty young women will compete on June 19 to be crowned Miss Louisiana 2021.

Hammons says it was an honor to represent Louisiana during 2020.

