Misidentified worker caused lockdown at La petrochemical plant

GARYVILLE — A misidentified worker allegedly caused a lockdown at a petrochemical plant in St. John the Baptist Parish on Thursday.

In the small town of Garyville, west of Laplace, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a suspicious subject with a weapon at Marathon.

"No active shooter- all clear," said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office on Facebook.

According to reports to WBRZ, someone appeared to get through a security point at the Marathon facility around lunchtime, causing concern.

Through police's investigation, a radio was mistaken for a gun.

The suspicious person was later identified as a contract worker.

There was no immediate threat, they say, and work returned to normal shortly after lunch.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel