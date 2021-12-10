Watch
Misidentified worker caused lockdown at La petrochemical plant

Marta Lavandier/AP
Gasoline prices are displayed at a Marathon station, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 9:06 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 22:44:20-05

GARYVILLE — A misidentified worker allegedly caused a lockdown at a petrochemical plant in St. John the Baptist Parish on Thursday.

In the small town of Garyville, west of Laplace, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a suspicious subject with a weapon at Marathon.

"No active shooter- all clear," said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office on Facebook.

According to reports to WBRZ, someone appeared to get through a security point at the Marathon facility around lunchtime, causing concern.

Through police's investigation, a radio was mistaken for a gun.

The suspicious person was later identified as a contract worker.

There was no immediate threat, they say, and work returned to normal shortly after lunch.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

