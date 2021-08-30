Metairie senior center loses roof during high winds, residents trapped

Residents of a senior center in Metairie felt the full force of Hurricane Ida after the roof of their building was blown off.

According to WWL, between 30 or 40 residents are trapped at the Metairie Tower Condo Complex after their roof was taken off by high winds.

The building is said to now have rain pouring inside and residents are unable to be evacuated due to the strong winds.

The Jefferson Parish Fire Department was unable to make it to the area to evacuate the residents to a church across the street.

WWL reports that many of the residents may have pre-existing conditions and some are dependent on dialysis.

Read more from WWL, here.

